Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
eBay Coupons

eBay

Pineapple Eye Peeler Clip + Free Shipping
FREE SHIPPING
82¢
Feb 03, 2020
Expires : 02/16/20
6  Likes 3  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

eBay has this Pineapple Eye Peeler Clip for only 82¢ with free shipping!

Details:
13.3*1.8cm/5.12*1.38inPeel off pineapple skin first and then use this peeler to remove the pineapple eyeDrill down, turn the handle a few times and remove the pineapple eyes easilyStainless steel material, durable for long usePractical clip design, very convenient to remove pineapple eyes

🏷 Deal Tags

kitchen kitchen tools eBay Fruit cutter Peelers & Slicers Kitchen Tools & Gadgets Pineapple Corer
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 11, 2020
Nice deal, add discount before price
Likes Reply
Angelina24
Angelina24 (L1)
Jan 11, 2020
There is no price discount in this product.only free shipping
Likes Reply
ALLEN0618
ALLEN0618 (L1)
Jan 04, 2020
cool
Likes Reply
eBay See All arrow
eBay
eBay
Apple iPhone Lightning Dock
$16.99
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
Price Drop! KN95 Protective 5 Layers Face Mask [50 Pack]
$11.99
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
4ft/6ft Privacy Netting Fabric Outdoor Tarp (F/S)
$29.90+ $61.90
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
$5 Off $5.01 Coupon (Select Users)
$5 Off
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 128GB 8GB RAM (FACTORY UNLOCKED) 6.7" 64MP
$629.99
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
Rosewill 300W Portable Personal Blender w/ 2 Bottles
$11.99 $39.99
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
New Nike Air Max 270 Cool Grey Lime Green White Womens Size 8 Sneaker AH6789-404
$0.99
eBay
eBay
Shark ZS352 Powerful Stick/Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Blue (Certified Refurbished)
$109.99 $189.99
eBay
eBay
Bosch GDX18V-1600B12-RT 18V 1/4 In. and 1/2 In. Impact Driver Kit
$89.99 $249.99
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
Apple IPhone 11 - 128GB - Black (Unlocked) A2111 (CDMA + GSM) for Sale Online
$385.00 $385.00
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Home Depot
Home Depot
3-Pc Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set
$18.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Costco
Costco
Thermos Bottle & Food Jar Lunch Set (2 Colors)
$12.97
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Bella 2-Qt Electric Air Fryer
$19.99 $51.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Belk
Belk
$9.99 Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.99 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
10-Pc Cuisinart Ceramic Cutlery Set
$13.99 $40.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Comfee' 5.2-Qt All in One Slow Cooker
$39.53 $59.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Lock & Lock 85-Oz Food Storage Container
$6.99 $22.25
Amazon
Amazon
IMUSA USA Traditional Aluminum Colombian Natural Caldero (Dutch Oven) 2.6-Quart, Silver
$11.79 $20.99
Macy's
Macy's
Price Drop! 5-Pc OXO Pop Container Set
$29.99 $83.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Sedona 7.5-Qt. Jumbo Nonstick Covered Wok Pan
$9.99 AR $59.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow