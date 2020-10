Bed Bath & Beyond is offering this 6-Qt As Seen on TV Power Quick Pot Cooker for only $34.97 with free shipping on orders over $39.



For even more savings, BEYOND+ members can score this item for $27.98 with free shipping!



Details:

6-quart capacity



37 easy-to-navigate one-touch cooking functions



Cook IQ technology calibrates time, pressure, and temperature



Large LCD display that changes color based on its operation



Automatic "Keep Warm" function



Received 4+ stars from over 90 reviews

Compare to $79.99 at Kohl's.