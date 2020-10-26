Amazon has 4-Piece Progressive Microwave Rice Cooker Set for $5.96. Shipping is free w/ Prime or on $25+.



Product Details :

Make perfectly steamed, healthy rice in just minutes with our Prep Solutions by Progressive Microwave Rice Cooker



This microwave rice cooker works with all types of rice for to create a delicious side dish for any meal



The 4-piece set includes rice cooker with locking lid, rice paddle, measuring cup and cooking instructions



It can make up to 6 cups of cooked rice, oats, quinoa and more in just minutes



The non-stick surface of this Microwave Rice Cooker makes cleaning quick and easy; it is made of High Heat Propylene and is BPA-free and Dishwasher Safe