Amazon

4-Piece Progressive Microwave Rice Cooker Set
$5.96 $9.99
6h ago
About this Deal

Amazon has 4-Piece Progressive Microwave Rice Cooker Set for $5.96. Shipping is free w/ Prime or on $25+.

Product Details :
  • Make perfectly steamed, healthy rice in just minutes with our Prep Solutions by Progressive Microwave Rice Cooker
  • This microwave rice cooker works with all types of rice for to create a delicious side dish for any meal
  • The 4-piece set includes rice cooker with locking lid, rice paddle, measuring cup and cooking instructions
  • It can make up to 6 cups of cooked rice, oats, quinoa and more in just minutes
  • The non-stick surface of this Microwave Rice Cooker makes cleaning quick and easy; it is made of High Heat Propylene and is BPA-free and Dishwasher Safe

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
2h ago
Great price!! Thanks! 👍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
4h ago
great price 🔥 🔥 🔥 Thanks!
amee22
amee22 (L3)
6h ago
Price drop now $5.96
