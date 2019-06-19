Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon

Progressive Nut Chopper w/ Non-Skid Base
$9.90 $12.99
Mar 15, 2020
Expires : 03/20/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering the Prepworks by Progressive Nut Chopper with Non-Skid Base for $9.90 (Reg. $12.99) Shipping is free on orders over $25.

Product Details:
  • Received 4+ Stars from over 2600 customer reviews!
  • Great for chopping all different type of nuts & seeds
  • Features fine to coarse grinding options
  • Patented elliptical shape with clearly marked measurements on its removeable base
  • Food prep made easy
  • Stylish design & solid functionality

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
JulyJiang
JulyJiang (L1)
Jun 19, 2019
good small things
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Jun 14, 2019
Price drop $7.31
