Macy's is offering this 2.9L Primula Flavor It Infuser & Ice Core for only $9.93 with free in-store pickup or get free shipping on $25+ orders.



Product Details:

2.9 Qt. capacity shatter proof, crystal clear Tritan pitcher



3-in-1 system to brew, infuse, and chill your favorite beverages



Stainless steel Tea Infuser to cold and hot brew tea and herbs



Large capacity Flavor Infuser to infuse fruits, berries, veggies, and more



Permanently sealed, non-toxic gel Chill Core cools beverages without diluting flavor, and stays cold longer than ice



Made from superior food safe materials that are odor, taste, and stain resistant



Aluminum



Dishwasher Safe

