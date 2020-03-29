Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
JCPenney

JCPenney

18-Piece Pyrex Glass Storage Set
$27.99 $78.00
Mar 29, 2020
Expires : 03/29/20
About this Deal

JCPenney is offering this 18-Piece Pyrex Glass Storage Set for only $27.99 when you apply code FRIENDS (extra 25% off) at checkout, Plus shipping is free on $49+ orders.

Product Details:
  • Includes:
    • (2) 2-cup round bowl(s) with lid; 4.5x2"
    • (2) 4-cup round bowl(s) with lid; 5.6x2.5"
    • ​(1) 7-cup round bowl(s) with lid; 6.8x3"
    • (1) 1-cup round bowl(s) with lid; 3.5x1.7"
    • (2) 3-cup rectangular bowl(s) with lid; 7.1x5.1x1.6"
    • (1) 6-cup rectangular bowl(s) with lid; 8x6x2"

Compare to $25.99 at Walmart and $33.99 at Target.

home Kitchenware JCPenney Food Storage Pyrex Storage & Organization Glassware food containers
Thanks! Worked!
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Mar 29, 2020
Updated
RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Dec 27, 2019
repped!
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 26, 2019
Updated
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 04, 2019
Price drop now $10 with new code and rebate form
pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
Nov 21, 2019
Price drop $14.69
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 15, 2019
Updated
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 08, 2019
Back again with new code
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Oct 04, 2019
Now $15
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Oct 04, 2019
That's the lowest price yet! :)
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Oct 04, 2019
Indeed
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 29, 2019
Updated With New Code
pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
Sep 05, 2018
Price drop
