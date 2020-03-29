JCPenney is offering this 18-Piece Pyrex Glass Storage Set for only $27.99 when you apply code FRIENDS (extra 25% off) at checkout, Plus shipping is free on $49+ orders.



Product Details:

Includes:

(2) 2-cup round bowl(s) with lid; 4.5x2"

(2) 4-cup round bowl(s) with lid; 5.6x2.5"

​(1) 7-cup round bowl(s) with lid; 6.8x3"

(1) 1-cup round bowl(s) with lid; 3.5x1.7"

(2) 3-cup rectangular bowl(s) with lid; 7.1x5.1x1.6"

(1) 6-cup rectangular bowl(s) with lid; 8x6x2"



Compare to $25.99 at Walmart and $33.99 at Target.