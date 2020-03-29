This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
JCPenney
$27.99
$78.00
Mar 29, 2020
Expires : 03/29/20
3 Likes 13 Comments
68See Deal
About this Deal
|
JCPenney is offering this 18-Piece Pyrex Glass Storage Set for only $27.99 when you apply code FRIENDS (extra 25% off) at checkout, Plus shipping is free on $49+ orders.
Product Details:
Compare to $25.99 at Walmart and $33.99 at Target.
🏷 Deal Tagshome Kitchenware JCPenney Food Storage Pyrex Storage & Organization Glassware food containers
What's the matter?