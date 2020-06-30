Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
6-Piece Pyrex Glass Food Storage Set
$8.76 $9.76
27 days ago
About this Deal

Back Again, Walmart is offering this 6-Piece Pyrex Glass Food Storage Set for just $8.76 with free in-store pickup. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders over $35.

Product Details:
Includes 3 each: 2-cup round storage dishes with red plastic covers
Pyrex glass bakeware is dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and pre-heated oven safe
Non-porous surface does not absorb food odors, flavors or stains
Plastic lids are BPA-free
Plastic lids are top-rack dishwasher safe and refrigerator and microwave safe
Received 4+ stars from over 240 reviews!
Other Notable Pyrex Food Storage:
2-Pc Pyrex Simply Store 4 Cup Glass Bowl Value Pack for $9.97

Walmart kitchen Kitchenware storage Food Storage Storage & Organization containers Food Storage Set
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
MagicDeals
MagicDeals (L1)
28 days ago
back
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 30, 2020
Back again
RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Mar 27, 2020
now free shipping.
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 26, 2020
Now $8.76
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 28, 2019
Dropped, now $19.99
