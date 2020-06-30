Back Again, Walmart is offering this 6-Piece Pyrex Glass Food Storage Set for just $8.76 with free in-store pickup. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders over $35.



Product Details:

Includes 3 each: 2-cup round storage dishes with red plastic covers

Pyrex glass bakeware is dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and pre-heated oven safe

Non-porous surface does not absorb food odors, flavors or stains

Plastic lids are BPA-free

Plastic lids are top-rack dishwasher safe and refrigerator and microwave safe

Received 4+ stars from over 240 reviews!

Other Notable Pyrex Food Storage:

