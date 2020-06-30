Walmart
$8.76
$9.76
27 days ago
0 Likes 5 Comments
17See Deal
About this Deal
|
Back Again, Walmart is offering this 6-Piece Pyrex Glass Food Storage Set for just $8.76 with free in-store pickup. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders over $35.
Product Details:
Includes 3 each: 2-cup round storage dishes with red plastic covers
Pyrex glass bakeware is dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and pre-heated oven safe
Non-porous surface does not absorb food odors, flavors or stains
Plastic lids are BPA-free
Plastic lids are top-rack dishwasher safe and refrigerator and microwave safe
Received 4+ stars from over 240 reviews!
Other Notable Pyrex Food Storage:
2-Pc Pyrex Simply Store 4 Cup Glass Bowl Value Pack for $9.97
🏷 Deal TagsWalmart kitchen Kitchenware storage Food Storage Storage & Organization containers Food Storage Set
What's the matter?