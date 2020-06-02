Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
6-Pc Pyrex Tempered Glass Food Containers

$14.99 $24.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/06/20
About this Deal

Lowe's has these 6-Pc Pyrex Tempered Glass Food Containers for only $14.99 with free shipping for MyLowe's members [free to join], or free in-store pickup where available.

Note: price may vary by location.

Details:
  • Cook, serve, store and reheat all in one dish
  • Various sizes for all your many needs
  • Bowls nest for easy storage

Notable Containers:

Comments

