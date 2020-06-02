This deal is expired!
6-Pc Pyrex Tempered Glass Food Containers
$14.99
$24.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/06/20
About this Deal
|Lowe's has these 6-Pc Pyrex Tempered Glass Food Containers for only $14.99 with free shipping for MyLowe's members [free to join], or free in-store pickup where available.
Note: price may vary by location.
Details:
Notable Containers:
