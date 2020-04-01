Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
2 for $35 Pyrex 22-Pc Simply Food Storage Sets
FREE SHIPPING
$18 ea. $60 ea.
Apr 01, 2020
Expires : 04/11/20
38  Likes 5  Comments
31
See Deal
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering cardholders 2 for $35 Pyrex 22-Pc Simply Food Storage Sets ($17.49 each) with free shipping when you add 2 to your cart to cart and use code HOME10 ($10 off $50 home), code HOPPY30 (extra 30% w/ card), and code APRMVCFREE (free ship w/ card) at checkout!

Non-cardholders can add 2 to their cart and use code HOME10 ($10 off $50 home) and code SPRINGSAVE (extra 20% off) and score free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Product Details:
  • Pyrex glass stands up to the microwave and dishwasher use
  • Easily nest and stack with other Pyrex storage
  • BPA-free plastic lids
  • Received 4+ stars from over 90 reviews

💬 5  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Apr 01, 2020
Update w/ code
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Mar 04, 2020
Price Drop, Now $29.99
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 25, 2019
Now $15+
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Oct 14, 2019
Updated
Likes Reply
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Oct 11, 2019
Nice! Seems like decent enough reviews :)
Likes Reply
see more comments 2
