This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
$20.99
$59.99
Apr 07, 2020
Expires : 04/11/20
18 Likes 0 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering this 22-Pc Pyrex Glass Food Storage Set (2 Colors) for just $20.99 when Charge cardholders use code HOPPY30 (extra 30% off) with free shipping with code APRMVCFREE used at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code SPRINGTIME (extra 20% off) and get this set for $23.99 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Set Includes:
🏷 Deal Tagshome Kitchenware cookware Food Storage Pyrex Storage & Organization Glassware kohls
What's the matter?