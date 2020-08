Kohl's is offering cardholders this 12-Pc Pyrex Storage Set for only $13.99 with code PLEASANT30 (extra 30% w/ card) and free shipping with code AUGMVCFREE at checkout.



Non-cardholders can use code SAVEBIG15 for an extra 15% off instead.



Product Details:

Tight-fitting snap-on lids help keep food fresher



Versatile bowls and dishes let you store, reheat and serve meals



Nonporous glass construction resists stains and odors



Received 4+ stars from over 75 reviews