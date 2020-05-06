This deal is expired!
13-Pc. Rachael Ray Cookware Set (3 Colors) + F/S
$144.99
$219.99
($76.49 after rebate)
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 07/26/20
About this Deal
|Kohl's is offering this 13-Pc. Rachael Ray Cookware Set (3 Colors) for $76.43 (Reg. $219.99) with free shipping when cardholders get $25 rebate and use codes SUMMER30 + JULYMVCFREE at checkout!
If you are not a cardholder, get it for $98.24 with free shipping with $25 rebate and code SHOP15 at checkout! Shipping is free.
Includes:
