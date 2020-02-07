Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
12-Pc Rachael Ray Cucina Cookware Set (5 Colors)

$169.99 $249.99
($61.14 after rebate)
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
Kohl's has this 12-Pc Rachael Ray Cucina Cookware Set (5 Colors) for just $61.14 when cardholders stack codes GIFT30 (extra 30% off w/ card), SAVE15HOME (15% off) and FEBMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout, plus complete the $40 mail-in rebate.

Non-cardholders can use code ROSES (extra 20% off) and SAVE15HOME (15% off) with the $40 rebate to get this item for $75.59 and free shipping on $75+.

Product Details:
  • Two-tone gradient lends a stylish touch
  • Durable construction promotes even heating
  • Long-lasting nonstick interior promises easy cooking and cleanup
  • Clear, shatter-resistant lid lets you monitor the cooking process
  • Easy-to-grip rubberized handles are double riveted for extra strength
  • Includes:
    • 8.5-in. open skillet
    • 10-in. open skillet
    • 1-qt. covered saucepan
    • 3-qt. covered saucepan
    • 3-qt. covered saute pan
    • 6-qt. covered stockpot
    • Slotted turner
    • Spoon

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 07, 2020
Price drop now updated
themoneyman1113
themoneyman1113 (L5)
Jun 03, 2016
After some cookware shopping we finally purchased the Curtis Stone 13 piece set on HSN from last weekend. Ebates, Visa Checkout made it a great deal, but this set came in second.
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jun 03, 2016
$34.00 price drop.
