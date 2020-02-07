This deal is expired!
12-Pc Rachael Ray Cucina Cookware Set (5 Colors)
$169.99
$249.99
($61.14 after rebate)
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
About this Deal
|Kohl's has this 12-Pc Rachael Ray Cucina Cookware Set (5 Colors) for just $61.14 when cardholders stack codes GIFT30 (extra 30% off w/ card), SAVE15HOME (15% off) and FEBMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout, plus complete the $40 mail-in rebate.
Non-cardholders can use code ROSES (extra 20% off) and SAVE15HOME (15% off) with the $40 rebate to get this item for $75.59 and free shipping on $75+.
Product Details:
