Kohl's has this 12-Pc Rachael Ray Cucina Cookware Set (5 Colors) for just $61.14 when cardholders stack codes GIFT30 (extra 30% off w/ card), SAVE15HOME (15% off) and FEBMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout, plus complete the $40 mail-in rebate.



Non-cardholders can use code ROSES (extra 20% off) and SAVE15HOME (15% off) with the $40 rebate to get this item for $75.59 and free shipping on $75+.



Product Details:

Two-tone gradient lends a stylish touch



Durable construction promotes even heating



Long-lasting nonstick interior promises easy cooking and cleanup



Clear, shatter-resistant lid lets you monitor the cooking process



Easy-to-grip rubberized handles are double riveted for extra strength



Includes:

8.5-in. open skillet

10-in. open skillet

1-qt. covered saucepan

3-qt. covered saucepan

3-qt. covered saute pan

6-qt. covered stockpot

Slotted turner

Spoon

