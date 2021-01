Amazon is offering this 50-Count Reynolds Sandwich Wax Paper Bags for only $2.59 when you 'clip' the $1.20 off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!



Details:

Amazon's Choice for Wax Paper Bags



for Wax Paper Bags Perfect for sandwiches, snacks, treats and party favors



Containing 50% unbleached fibers and free of elemental chlorine



Seal in freshness in each snack bag with 50 stickers



Received 4+ stars from over 2,645 reviews