Costco

42-Pc Rubbermaid Press & Lock Food Storage Set + F/S

$16.99 $32.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 03/06/20
See Deal

About this Deal

Costco is offering this 42-Pc Rubbermaid Press & Lock Storage Set for only $16.99 with free shipping!

Details:
42-piece set includes:
5 - 0.5-cup containers
4 - 1.25-cup containers
4 - 2-cup containers
3 - 3-cup containers
3 - 5-cup containers
2 - 7-cup containers
Easy find lidsReceived 4+ stars from over 219 reviewsDishwasher SafeFreezer Safe
Compare to $40.88 at Walmart.

Comments (4)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Mar 02, 2020
Back Again
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 31, 2020
Back Again
Reply
topherjay
topherjay (L4)
Dec 13, 2019
price drop
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Nov 05, 2019
Price Drop
Reply
