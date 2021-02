Price drop! Walmart has this 8-Pc Rubbermaid Modular Canister Set for only $19.79 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Product Details:

Dishwasher



Modular design



Includes:

One 5-cup

One 10-cup

One 16-cup

One 21-cup canisters

Plus lids

Received 4+ stars out of 400+ reviews