10-Pc Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers

$15.99 $17.99
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal

Amazon is offering the 10-Piece Rubbermaid Sandwich/Snack Lunch Kit for only $15.99 (reg. $17.99). Shipping is free on $25+ or with amazon prime.

Product Details:
Amazon's Choice
Includes: One 3.2 cup container, Two 1.3 cup containers, One divider, One side tray, Two small half trays
360° transparency
4.6 Stars from over 1,080 reviews!
Alternatively available at Target.

Comments (11)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 21, 2020
Now $12.99
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jan 06, 2020
Price drop $13.04
Reply
Vonda0528
Vonda0528 (L1)
Jan 06, 2018
Very Nice!!
Reply
Sunnyu
Sunnyu (L1)
Sep 29, 2017
love it with divider
Reply
iloveplemo
iloveplemo (L1)
Sep 28, 2017
This can help me to know the food whether or nor is fresh
Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Aug 11, 2017
This works well in keeping your leftovers fresh for about a week.
Reply
koriling
koriling (L2)
Sep 28, 2017
Thanks for update.
Reply
p12plde
p12plde (L2)
Sep 28, 2017
Nice deal.
Reply
Queenofthedeal
Queenofthedeal (L3)
Aug 11, 2017
This is perfect to pack lunch for work because it can go in the microwave
Reply
kayded
kayded (L1)
Sep 28, 2017
Not bad.
Reply
WordNerd
WordNerd (L3)
Aug 11, 2017
The clear lid can help you see if any part of your food is no longer fresh :)
Reply
