Walmart is offering this 18-Piece Rubbermaid Food Storage Container Set for just $19.26 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Set Includes:

2x 0.5 Cup with lid



2x 1.3 Cup with lids



2x 3.2 Cup with lids



2x 4.7 Cup with lids



1x 9.6 Cup with lid

Product Details:

Leak-proof, airtight seal



BPA-free crystal-clear plastic



Resists stains and odors



Product Dimensions (L x W x H) : 13" x 9" x 8"



Received 4+ stars from over 596 reviews!