3-Pack Rubbermaid Cereal Keeper

$8.98 $12.98
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 03/31/20
About this Deal

Sams Club is offering Rubbermaid Cereal Keeper (3 Pk) for only $8.98, regularly $12.98. Shipping is free on this order.

Product Details :
  • Pack of three kitchen storage containers for cereal and other dry goods
  • Dispenser caps fold back for single-handed pouring
  • High-quality lid seal keeps food fresh longer
  • Bases and lids are BPA-free
  • Cap holds back in an open position for single-handed pouring

