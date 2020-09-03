Sams Club is offering Rubbermaid Cereal Keeper (3 Pk) for only $8.98, regularly $12.98. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Pack of three kitchen storage containers for cereal and other dry goods



Dispenser caps fold back for single-handed pouring



High-quality lid seal keeps food fresh longer



Bases and lids are BPA-free



Cap holds back in an open position for single-handed pouring