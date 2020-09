Deal Genius is offering this Rubbermaid FreshWorks Food Storage Container for only $4.00 with free shipping on $29+ orders.



Note: Also available in Medium & Large sizes for $6 and $9 accordigly.



Details:

Allows airflow for ideal storage environment



CrispTray-stays over moisture collecting on the bottom



Tray promotes airflow in a container for freshness



Ventilated lid prevents moisture condensation



Vent filter never needs to be replaced



Can keep some produce fresh up to 80% longer