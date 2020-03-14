Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Rust-Oleum 1 Qt. Pure White Cabinet Small Kit + F/S

$49.98 $81.66
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 03/13/20
About this Deal

Home Depot is having this Rust-Oleum Transformations 1 Qt. Pure White Cabinet Small Kit for $49.98 (Reg. $81.66) with free shipping!

Details:
  • Ideal for use on worn or damaged wood, laminate or melamine surfaces
  • Each kit covers up to 100 sq. ft.
  • Provides a smooth soft shine with a rich satin finish in 3 easy steps
  • Offers superior stain and scratch resistance
  • Dries to the touch in one hour, apply additional coats within two to three hours
  • Included de-glosser eliminates the need to sand or prime previously finished surfaces
  • Bond coat provides maximum adhesion and enough product for recommended two coats
  • Includes optional decorative glaze for a custom look
  • Each kit includes deglosser, bond coat, decorative glaze, protective top coat, decorative glazing cloths, scrub pads and stir sticks

Comments

