Home Depot is having this Rust-Oleum Transformations 1 Qt. Pure White Cabinet Small Kit for $49.98 (Reg. $81.66) with free shipping!



Details:

Ideal for use on worn or damaged wood, laminate or melamine surfaces

Each kit covers up to 100 sq. ft.

Provides a smooth soft shine with a rich satin finish in 3 easy steps

Offers superior stain and scratch resistance

Dries to the touch in one hour, apply additional coats within two to three hours

Included de-glosser eliminates the need to sand or prime previously finished surfaces

Bond coat provides maximum adhesion and enough product for recommended two coats

Includes optional decorative glaze for a custom look

Each kit includes deglosser, bond coat, decorative glaze, protective top coat, decorative glazing cloths, scrub pads and stir sticks