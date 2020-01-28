Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons »

3-Tier Stainless Steel Large Fruit Bowl

$13.99 $23.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 01/28/20
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is having Sagler 3-Tier Stainless Steel Large Fruit Bowl for $13.99 (Reg. $23.99) with free shipping on orders over $25 or with Prime.

Details:
  • 3 levels triple hammock design to artfully display your fresh produce
  • Chrome metal construction for durability and sophisticated looks
  • Ideal kitchen storage solution or an eye-catching centerpiece for your counter top
  • Can be easily removed to use as separate serving pieces
  • 14" W, 23"H, 12" D
  • Sturdy steel construction
  • Received 4.5 Stars from 350+ customer reviews!

Related to this item:

kitchen serveware fruit basket Kitchen & Dining Fruit Bowl fruit bowls
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Amazon
Carote 10-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet,Stone Cookware Granite Coating from Switzerland,Black
Amazon
$19.99 $21.99
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Ellie Rectangular Baking Dish, Set of 3, Multiple Colors
Walmart
$24.97 $30.00
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
Gotham Steel 5 Qt. Hammered Stock Pot, Ultra-Non Stick, Dish Washer Safe, Oven Safe
Walmart
$30.00 $39.99
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
Tasty Cut 'N Serve Pizza Scissors, High Carbon Stainless Steel, Easily Cut and Serve Pizza Slices, Red
Walmart
$9.97 $15.00
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
Patricia Heaton Home Southampton Collection Simple Modern Spirit 12oz Wine Tumbler - INDIVIDUAL Vacuum Insulated Double Wall -
Walmart
$8.99 $34.99
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
Luminarc 16 Oz. Clear Drinking Cooler 12 PC Glassware Set
Walmart
$13.49 $14.99
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
Mr. Coffee 12 Cup Switch Coffee Maker, Black or White
Walmart
$17.98
Up to 2.5% Cashback
KimmyShop
NFL San Francisco 49ers Acrylic Tumbler
KimmyShop
$10.00 $24.99
KimmyShop
Disney Cars Lightning Mc Queen Plastic 10 Oz Cup Tumbler
KimmyShop
$2.00 $9.99
Amazon
5 Pack Eyebrow Pencil,For Daily Brow Makeup Long-Lasting Waterproof & Sweatproof (All Color 5 Pack)
Amazon
$7.98 $12.98
Amazon
3PCS Premium Stainless Steel Whisk Kitchen Utensils Wire Whisk for Stirring Egg, Melted Chocolate, Fresh Cream and Mor
Amazon
$6.22 $8.99
Macy's
Cravings By Chrissy Teigen 14-Pc. Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set
Macy's
$169.99 $399.99 Free Shipping
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Amazon
9-Ct Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges
Amazon
$6.61 $9.82 Free Shipping
Amazon
Cupture Classic 12 Insulated Double Wall Tumbler Cup with Lid, Reusable Straw & Hello Name Tags - 16 Oz, Bulk Pack (Clear)
Amazon
$35.95 $48.00
Amazon
ICONIQ 18 Oz X Bottle - Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle with Straw Lid
Amazon
$7.39 $13.99
Amazon
12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, Dishwasher Oven Safe Ceramic Pots and Pans Set with Glass Lid, Impact-bonded Technology
Amazon
$59.27 $96.99
QVC
Vitamix Pro Series 750 2.2HP 64-oz. Blender
QVC
$389.95 $599.00 Free Shipping
Cashback Available
IKEA
GODIS Glass, Clear Glass, 14 Oz (6 Pack)
IKEA
$5.99
Amazon
Contigo Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug (14 oz)
Amazon
$10.25 $19.99
Amazon
Contigo Autoseal Stainless Steel Travel Mug (16oz)
Amazon
$11.69 $20.99
Home & Cook
Up to 80% Factory Seconds Sale + Extra 20% Off + F/S
Home & Cook
Sale Free Shipping