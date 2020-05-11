Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
9-Ct Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges
$6.64 $9.82
May 29, 2020
Amazon has this 9-Ct Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges for only $6.64 (74¢ each) with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime.

Product Details:
Amazon's Choice
Non-scratch - fast cleaning without scratching
Comfortable, easy-to-hold shape
Safe for non-stick cookware
Sanitize in the dishwasher and reuse!
Scrubbing Fibers Made From 100% Recycled Content
Received 4+ stars out of 1590+ reviews
Compare to $7.97 at Home Depot and $12.79 at CVS.

amazon home kitchen Kitchenware Household Essentials Cleaning Supplies Sponges Scotch-Brite
hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
May 11, 2020
Live again !
hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
Apr 17, 2020
Deal is live again :)
