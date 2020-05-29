Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
Save 49% | 6-Pack Nestle Splash Water Beverages
$1.57 $3.09
May 29, 2020
Expires : 06/07/20
10
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 6-Pk Nestle Splash Water Beverages (16.9-Oz) for just $1.50 via Prime Pantry order! Shipping is free on $35+, or pay a $5.99 shipping fee.

Product Details:
Purified water with a light “splash” of grape flavored sweetness and acai berry flavored accents
Contains zero calories, zero sugars and zero artificial colors or flavors
A great alternative to sugary and high calorie beverages
Received 4+ stars out of 575+ reviews

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
May 29, 2020
Live again
Likes Reply
hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
May 11, 2020
Live again with updated prices !
Likes Reply
hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
Apr 17, 2020
Live again with reduced prices !
Likes Reply
