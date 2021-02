Walmart is offering this 42-Pc Rubbermaid Press & Lock Food Containers for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders $35 or more.



Details:

Easy Find Lids snap to container bases



Flexible lids are easy to put on and remove



Thick, durable container walls for everyday use



Square containers fit a variety of foods



Graduated-size bases nest for easy storage



BPA-free



Received 4+ stars from over 525 reviews