Best Buy has this Bella Pro Series Contact Grill for only $19.99! Shipping is free on $35+ or opt for free store pickup where available.



Product Details:

Allows you to grill your favorite food in a healthier and faster way.



Accommodates up to six large burgers to prepare a meal for a group.



12.5" x 8.5" surface with PFOA-free, nonstick coating



Dishwasher-safe detachable plate



Received 4+ stars out of 295+ reviews