Right now at Best Buy, you can get the Cuisinart 10-Cup Popcorn Maker for only $99.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

10-cup capacity



600W of power



Clear windows let you watch from all sides



Vintage popcorn machine design



On/off controls



Built-in stirring system



Heat lamp



Removable kettle and door



Received 4+ stars out of 70+ reviews