Amazon
$4.87
$9.65
Aug 23, 2020
4 Likes 2 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
Amazon is offering this 6-Pack Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges for only $4.87 when you checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping on orders of $25+ or with Prime.
Details:
Amazon's Choice for Kitchen Sponges
Non-scratch scouring pad cuts through messes
Scouring pad on one side and absorbent sponge on the other
Durable materials stand up to stuck-on grime
Scotch-Brite Brand is the #1 selling scrub sponge brand
Received 4+ stars from over 5,400 reviews
Compare to $6.99 at Ace Hardware.
🏷 Deal Tagsamazon kitchen Kitchenware Cleaning Supplies Sponges Scotch-Brite scrub sponges non-scratch
What's the matter?