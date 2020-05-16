Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
6-Pack Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges
$4.87 $9.65
Aug 23, 2020
4  Likes 2  Comments
Amazon is offering this 6-Pack Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges for only $4.87 when you checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping on orders of $25+ or with Prime.

Amazon's Choice for Kitchen Sponges
Non-scratch scouring pad cuts through messes
Scouring pad on one side and absorbent sponge on the other
Durable materials stand up to stuck-on grime
Scotch-Brite Brand is the #1 selling scrub sponge brand
Received 4+ stars from over 5,400 reviews
Compare to $6.99 at Ace Hardware.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
EnergizedByte
EnergizedByte (L1)
May 16, 2020
Live again!
EnergizedByte
EnergizedByte (L1)
Apr 29, 2020
Live again!
