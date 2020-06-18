Kohl's is offering cardholders this 4-Pc Scott Living Gilded Drinkware Set for only $9.80 with free shipping when you use code FAMILY30 (extra 30% w/ card) and code JUNEMVCFREE (free ship w/ card) at checkout.



Non-cardholders can use code DADSDAY for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Details:

Contemporary shape



Gold-banded rims



Brings sophistication and luxury design



Received 4+ stars from over 20 reviews