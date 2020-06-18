This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
4-Pc Scott Living Gilded Drinkware Set
FREE SHIPPING
$9.80
$48.00
Jun 18, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
29 Likes 0 Comments
13See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering cardholders this 4-Pc Scott Living Gilded Drinkware Set for only $9.80 with free shipping when you use code FAMILY30 (extra 30% w/ card) and code JUNEMVCFREE (free ship w/ card) at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code DADSDAY for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Details:
🏷 Deal Tagskitchen Kitchenware gifts drinkware Home Improvement Glassware kohls Father's Day
What's the matter?