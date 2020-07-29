Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sedona 7.5-Qt. Jumbo Nonstick Covered Wok Pan
$19.99 $59.99
1 day ago
($9.99 after rebate)
Expires : 10/25/20
12  Likes 4  Comments
About this Deal

Starting Tomorrow, Macy's has this Sedona 7.5-Qt. Jumbo Nonstick Covered Wok Pan for $9.99 after $10 Mail in rebate. Free shipping over $25
Cook up your favorite stir fry dishes like a pro in Sedona's Jumbo 7.5-quart aluminum covered wok pan. Its curved shape, large surface area and durable nonstick interior let you cook family-sized portions with easy cleanup.
  • Includes 7.5-qt. wok pan and lid
  • Durable aluminum with a nonstick interior coating for healthier cooking
  • Machined bottom allows for even and quick heating on your stove top
  • Tempered glass lid with steam vent
  • Ergonomic, easy-grip handles stay cool to the touch

    💬 4  Comments

    Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
    pgarcia2484
    pgarcia2484 (L3)
    just now
    This is a great multi-purpose pan. I use this often for sauces.
    Likes Reply
    DealBuster2
    DealBuster2 (L4)
    1 day ago
    Here's a link to the rebate form - https://www.macysrebates.com/media/uploads/1601946986327.pdf
    Likes Reply
    stewartcherek
    stewartcherek (L3)
    Jul 29, 2020
    updated
    Likes Reply
    amee22
    amee22 (L3)
    Nov 19, 2019
    Price drop
    Likes Reply
