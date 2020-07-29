Starting Tomorrow, Macy's has this Sedona 7.5-Qt. Jumbo Nonstick Covered Wok Pan for $9.99 after $10 Mail in rebate. Free shipping over $25

Cook up your favorite stir fry dishes like a pro in Sedona's Jumbo 7.5-quart aluminum covered wok pan. Its curved shape, large surface area and durable nonstick interior let you cook family-sized portions with easy cleanup.

Includes 7.5-qt. wok pan and lid

Durable aluminum with a nonstick interior coating for healthier cooking

Machined bottom allows for even and quick heating on your stove top

Tempered glass lid with steam vent

Ergonomic, easy-grip handles stay cool to the touch