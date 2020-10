Macy's is offering this Martha Stewart Nonstick Sauce Pot w/ Silicone Basting Brush for only $8.99 (Reg. $30.00) with free shipping on $25+!



Details:

2-c. capacity



Pot includes resting handle for brush



Sauce pot heat-resistant up to 450°F



Brush heat-resistant up to 600°F



Pot: iron; brush: silicone/stainless steel



Dishwasher safe