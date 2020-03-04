Best Buy is offering this S'ip by S'well 15-Oz Water Bottle (2 Colors) for only $7.99 with free in-store pickup, otherwise pay a $5.49 shipping fee.



Details:

Available in 2 colors (brown & pink)



Includes a spill-resistant lid that protects you from unwanted spills



An insulated, double-wall design maintains your drink's temperature



BPA-free to keep your beverage healthy and tasting great



Received 4+ stars from over 170 reviews