Costco

38-Pc Snapware Storage Set + F/S
+ FREE SHIPPING
$24.99
15 days ago
About this Deal

Features:
-Snaplock Lids
-Airtight With Easy Open and Close
-Write & Erase Lids
-19 Containers & 19 Lids

Compare to $29.86 at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/Snapware-BPA-Free-Plastic-Storage-Container/dp/B07WT633LV/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=Snapware+Storage+Set&qid=1599446118&sr=8-1

Free Shipping kitchen Kitchenware cookware Costco Food Storage Storage & Organization Snapware
💬 14  Comments

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
14 days ago
Perfect for leftovers.
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Aug 05, 2020
price drop
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Aug 05, 2020
sorry, anything wrong?
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Aug 05, 2020
Nothing wrong on your side. Sorry, I was wrong. I disappointed by Costco preview, i remember the price would go down to $15.99 , but now checked and confirm.
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Aug 02, 2020
Note: Updated, the price will go down to $15.99 Starting starting 8/5 through 8/30. the current price as not updated, because still the price is $24.99.
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Aug 05, 2020
I see I was right,$15.99, In-store only price :)
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Aug 05, 2020
I Noticed couple of deals, Most of the deals from website not correct price when we check Product link.
amee22
amee22 (L3)
May 06, 2020
Updated
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 05, 2020
I need this.
sangsang
sangsang (L1)
Mar 11, 2020
Thank you!
DiMamedova15
DiMamedova15 (L2)
Mar 11, 2020
I need this! Thanks for sharing
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Mar 11, 2020
Price Drop, Now $20.99
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 03, 2020
No longer expired back again
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Oct 23, 2019
Updated
