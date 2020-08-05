Costco
38-Pc Snapware Storage Set + F/S
$24.99
Features:
-Snaplock Lids
-Airtight With Easy Open and Close
-Write & Erase Lids
-19 Containers & 19 Lids
Compare to $29.86 at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/Snapware-BPA-Free-Plastic-Storage-Container/dp/B07WT633LV/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=Snapware+Storage+Set&qid=1599446118&sr=8-1
