Costco

18-Pc Snapware Pyrex Glass Food Set + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$29.99
Jul 29, 2020
0  Likes 2  Comments
19
About this Deal

Costco is offering this 18-Pc Snapware Pyrex Glass Food Set for only $29.99 with free shipping!

Details:
Includes:
(2) 1-cup small round containers with lids
(2) 2-cup small rectangular containers with lids
(2) 4-cup medium square containers with lids
(2) 4-cup medium round containers with lids
(1) 6-cup large rectangular container with lidReceived 4+ stars from over 1,080 reviews

Free Shipping kitchen Kitchenware Costco Pyrex Storage & Organization Snapware storage containers
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 15, 2020
Price Drop
Likes Reply
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Apr 19, 2018
$7 drop
Likes Reply
