Costco is offering this 18-Pc Snapware Pyrex Glass Food Set for only $29.99 with free shipping!



Details:

Includes:

(2) 1-cup small round containers with lids

(2) 2-cup small rectangular containers with lids

(2) 4-cup medium square containers with lids

(2) 4-cup medium round containers with lids

(1) 6-cup large rectangular container with lidReceived 4+ stars from over 1,080 reviews