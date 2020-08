Bed Bath & Beyond is offering this 17-Oz Stainless Steel Food Jar for only $6.49 with free shipping on orders over $39.



BEYOND+ members can get this item for $5.19 with free shipping!



Details:

Keeps food or drinks hot for over 4 hours, or cold for over 6 hours



Wide mouth food bottle is crafted of double-walled stainless steel



Great for kids, too - they can't break it



Allows for a hot lunch on a cold day



BPA-free



Received 4+ stars from over 65 reviews