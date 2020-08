Groupon is having this 5" Stainless Steel Dumpling & Ravioli Maker for $8.99 (Reg. $28.49) with free shipping on purchases over $34.99!



Note: XS Size is available for $7.99



Details:

Size: Small (5.1” x 2.2” x 3”)

Great for any cooking enthusiast

Allows you to make dumplings and ravioli in seconds

Hand-sized

Material: stainless steel