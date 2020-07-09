Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Bella Panini Press Sandwich Maker (F/S)
$14.99 $49.99
Jul 09, 2020
Expires : 07/09/20
Macy's is offering this Bella Panini Press Sandwich Maker for only $14.99 with free shipping.

  • Dimension: 11.61" L x 9.17" W x 5.04" H
  • Weight: 6.95 lbs
  • The non-stick durable coated cooking area reduces cleaning time
  • The adjustable temperature control dial allows you to choose the cooking temperature
  • The locking latch provides storage versatility as you can store it in upright position

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 09, 2020
Updated
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 21, 2020
I have this and use it often.
