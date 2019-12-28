Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sterilite 6-Qt Storage Box
80¢ 99¢
Dec 28, 2019
Expires : 01/04/20
About this Deal

Get this Sterilite 6-Qt Storage Box for only 80¢ at Target when you use this 10% off Target Circle offer! Opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Not a Target Circle member? Join for free here.

Find your nearest Target here.

Details:
  • 6-quart capacity
  • Ideal for a variety of basic storage needs
  • Opaque lids snaps firmly onto the base
  • Clear base allows contents to easily be viewed
  • Receive 4+ stars from over 500 reviews

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
krisiteenie56
krisiteenie56 (L1)
Dec 28, 2019
Everytime i try to add it to cart it says "Item not added to your cart. Something went wrong, please try again."
Likes Reply
limeade
limeade (L5)
Dec 28, 2019
Check your location! :) Some locations are sold out!
Likes Reply
