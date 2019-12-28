Get this Sterilite 6-Qt Storage Box for only 80¢ at Target when you use this 10% off Target Circle offer! Opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Not a Target Circle member? Join for free here.



Find your nearest Target here.



Details:

6-quart capacity



Ideal for a variety of basic storage needs



Opaque lids snaps firmly onto the base



Clear base allows contents to easily be viewed



Receive 4+ stars from over 500 reviews