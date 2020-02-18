Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
T-Fal Specialty Total Nonstick Stockpot (12-Qt)

$15.29 $36.74
+ Free* Shipping
For a limited time only, Amazon is offering T-Fal Specialty Total Nonstick Stockpot (12-Qt) on sale for $16.99, originally $36.74. Shipping is free on your purchase over $25.

Features:
12 quart capacity for cooking family size meals
Superior nonstick interior and exterior make it easy to cook and clean; Healthy cooking results with minimal oils or fat
Glass lid allows you to watch cooking progress; Vented hole lets steam escape to prevent boiling over
Heavy gauge aluminum construction for better heat conductivity than Stainless Steel.Cooktop compatibility: Gas, Electric coil.Bottoms resist warping for uniform heating without hot spots
Dishwasher safe; Oven safe up to 350 degrees F; Limited lifetime warranty

Comments (5)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Feb 18, 2020
Price drop
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 06, 2020
Updated $16.99
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Nov 17, 2019
Updated
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Oct 20, 2019
Price drop
Reply
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Aug 18, 2019
Updated $18.79
Reply
