Macy's

Macy's

2-Pc. T-Fal Culinaire 8" & 10.5" Fry Pan Set (3 Colors)
$15.99 $59.99
Jul 30, 2020
Expires : 08/02/20
About this Deal

Macy's is offering 2-Pc. T-Fal Culinaire 8" & 10.5" Fry Pan Set (3 Colors) for just $15.99 (Reg. $59.99) with code SAVE at checkout! Shipping is free on $25+.

Details:
  • Includes an 8" fry pan and 10.5" fry pan
  • Thermo-Spot technology
  • Aluminum bases radiate heat
  • ProGlide nonstick interiors
  • Oven safe to 350°F
  • Aluminum/non-stick interiors; Bakelite handles
  • Dishwasher safe


💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
dsvictor40
dsvictor40 (L2)
Jul 30, 2020
Update expiration date, ends 8/16/20 not 2/8/20. Also the regular price was wrong is $59.99 not $39.99
Likes Reply
ninajung
ninajung (L4)
Jul 30, 2020
No, the code SAVE is valid through 8/2 so this price expires on the day. You might still purchase it for a higher price after that though.
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 10, 2020
Price drop now $13.99
Likes Reply
EmmaWu
EmmaWu (L1)
Jul 31, 2020
cool
Likes Reply
