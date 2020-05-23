Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
T-fal Anodized Scratch Resistant 12-Piece Cookware Set

$69.99 $102.10
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/23/20
About this Deal

Head over to Amazon and snag this T-fal 12 Piece Cookware Set for just $69.99 (Reg. $102.10) with Free Shipping!

Product Details:
  • Amazon's #1 Best Seller in Kitchen Cookware Sets
  • Received 4+ Stars from over 3,200 customer reviews
  • Scratch Resistant
  • Nonstick
  • Thermo-Spot Heat Indicator
  • Anti Warp Base
  • Dishwasher and Oven (up to 400Â°) Safe

Comments (5)

blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
May 23, 2020
updated
Reply
mixmech
mixmech (L3)
Jun 27, 2017
So so so nice that these are dishwasher safe. And the price just makes it a done deal
Reply
BigSaver00
BigSaver00 (L3)
Jun 27, 2017
Scratch resistant is super nice to have. I always seem to scratch up my no stick pans and then they don't work as well. These are awesome because I do not have to worry about that problem.
Reply
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jun 27, 2017
My buddy just moved into his new place the other day. This would make a great house warming gift!
Reply
MusicalDealer
MusicalDealer (L3)
Jun 27, 2017
These also come with a limited lifetime warranty. Great price on just about every shape cookery you need.
Reply
