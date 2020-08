Walmart is offering this 12-Pc T-Fal Easy Care Nonstick Cookware Set for only $49.97 with free shipping!



Details:

Non-stick coating enables healthy cooking with little to no oil



T-fal Thermo-Spot heat indicator makes it easy to properly pre-heat pans



Includes:

2 fry pans

1 square griddle pan

3 pots with glass lids

1 spoon

1 spatula

Received 4+ stars from over 165 reviews

Compare to $59.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond and $69.99 on Amazon.