Amazon is offering this Disney Baby Easy Grasp Flatware (2 Options) for only $2.48 with free shipping on orders over $25 or with Prime.



Available Options:

Mickey/Goofy



Buzz & Woody

Details:

Amazon's Choice



Stainless steel flatware with durable plastic handles



With colorful characters; BPA FREE and PHTHALATE FREE



Rounded fork tines and a deep spoon



Easy-grasp fork and spoon set



Ages 9 months & up



Received 4+ stars from over 2,543 reviews!