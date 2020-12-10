|
Walmart is offering The Pioneer Woman 1.7-L Electric Kettle for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $35.
Product Details:
- 1.7-liter capacity allows you to boil enough water for the whole family in just minutes
- Auto shutoff with boil-dry protection keeps the stainless-steel electric kettle from scorching
- Water window lets you easily see how much water you've added or how much remains
- Easy-pour spout makes it easy to pour hot water without making a mess
- Cord-free serving allows you to lift the cordless electric kettle safely from the heating base to pour hot water
- Removable mesh filter fits inside the spout and can be easily removed for cleaning
- Received 4+ stars out of 270+ reviews