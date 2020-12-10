Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
The Pioneer Woman 1.7-L Electric Kettle
$19.99 $34.99
18h ago
Expires : 10/15/20
About this Deal

Walmart is offering The Pioneer Woman 1.7-L Electric Kettle for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $35.

Also shop Walmart's The 'Big Save' Event now!

Product Details:
  • 1.7-liter capacity allows you to boil enough water for the whole family in just minutes
  • Auto shutoff with boil-dry protection keeps the stainless-steel electric kettle from scorching
  • Water window lets you easily see how much water you've added or how much remains
  • Easy-pour spout makes it easy to pour hot water without making a mess
  • Cord-free serving allows you to lift the cordless electric kettle safely from the heating base to pour hot water
  • Removable mesh filter fits inside the spout and can be easily removed for cleaning
  • Received 4+ stars out of 270+ reviews

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
1 day ago
Back again
