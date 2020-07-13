For a limited time, Amazon is offering Thermos 12 Ounce Funtainer Bottle (Blue) on sale for $9.99, originally $14.99. Shipping is free on $25 or with amazon prime.



Product details

THERMOS vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention, not for use with hot liquids

Durable stainless steel interior and exterior

Hygienic push button lid with pop-up straw and integrated carry handle

Keeps cold 12 hours, Keeps cold 12 hours. For maximum thermal efficiency, prechill beverage bottle prior to use. Fill with cold tap water, attach lid, let stand 5 to 10 minutes and empty.

12 ounce capacity; hand washing recommended