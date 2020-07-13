Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Thermos 12-Ounce Funtainer Bottle (Blue)

$11.99 $14.99
Free* Shipping
For a limited time, Amazon is offering Thermos 12 Ounce Funtainer Bottle (Blue) on sale for $9.99, originally $14.99. Shipping is free on $25 or with amazon prime.

Product details
THERMOS vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention, not for use with hot liquids
Durable stainless steel interior and exterior
Hygienic push button lid with pop-up straw and integrated carry handle
Keeps cold 12 hours, Keeps cold 12 hours. For maximum thermal efficiency, prechill beverage bottle prior to use. Fill with cold tap water, attach lid, let stand 5 to 10 minutes and empty.
12 ounce capacity; hand washing recommended

Comments (1)

udayawow
udayawow (L1)
Jul 13, 2020
Price Updated
