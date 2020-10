Macy's is offering 16-Pc. Tools of The Trade Food Storage Container Set for only $33.74 with code VIP at checkout, regularly $124.99. Shipping is free.



Set Includes:

One 3.8-qt. (3.6L) container with lid



One 2.9-qt. (2.7L) container with lid



One 2.4-qt. (2.3L) container with lid



Two 1.8-qt. (1.7L) containers with lids



One 1.2-qt. (1.1L) container with lid



One 3-cup (700mL) container with lid



One 1.9-cup (450mL) container with lid