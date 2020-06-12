Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Tools of the Trade 5.6-Qt Basic Wok
$17.49 $69.99
Jun 12, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
Macys is offering this Tools of the Trade 5.6-Qt Basic Wok for only $17.49 when you use coupon code FRIEND (extra 30% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

Product Details :
  • Approx. dimensions: 13" x 13 "x 4" ; 5.6-qt. capacity
  • For use only with wood or nylon utensils
  • Warning : do not leave cookware empty on a high flame/high heat setting on stoves
  • Created for Macy's
  • Carbon steel
  • Hand wash only; do not boil dry. Wash before first use
  • Imported

macy's kitchen Kitchenware cookware cooking Tools of the Trade wok Home Cooking
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Danusha
Danusha (L2)
Jun 12, 2020
Price drop. Now $17.49 only. Earlier $19.99
Likes Reply
senevi16
senevi16 (L2)
May 02, 2020
Price drop
Likes Reply
