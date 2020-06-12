Macys is offering this Tools of the Trade 5.6-Qt Basic Wok for only $17.49 when you use coupon code FRIEND (extra 30% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.



Product Details :

Approx. dimensions: 13" x 13 "x 4" ; 5.6-qt. capacity



For use only with wood or nylon utensils



Warning : do not leave cookware empty on a high flame/high heat setting on stoves



Created for Macy's



Carbon steel



Hand wash only; do not boil dry. Wash before first use



Imported