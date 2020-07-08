EXTRA 20% OFF USE: SAVE



Details:

Includes:

1.5-qt. saucepan with lid

2.5-qt. saucepan with lid

5-qt. stockpot with lid

9.5" sauté pan with lid

8" fry pan

Flower steamer

Large spoon

Slotted turner

Pasta serverAluminum; utensils: nylon

Dishwasher safe

Received 4+ stars out of 750+ reviews