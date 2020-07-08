Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
13-Pc Tools of the Trade Cookware Set + F/S

$47.99 $119.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 08/16/20
EXTRA 20% OFF USE: SAVE

Details:
Includes:
1.5-qt. saucepan with lid
2.5-qt. saucepan with lid
5-qt. stockpot with lid
9.5" sauté pan with lid
8" fry pan
Flower steamer
Large spoon
Slotted turner
Pasta serverAluminum; utensils: nylon
Dishwasher safe
Received 4+ stars out of 750+ reviews

Comments (10)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 08, 2020
updated
Reply
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jan 31, 2020
Nice!
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jan 31, 2020
Price drop
Reply
senevi16
senevi16 (L2)
Nov 18, 2019
Price drop
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Sep 08, 2019
Updated
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 12, 2019
Back again
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 08, 2019
Updated w/ expiry date black Friday sale + free shipping on all order
Reply
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Jun 01, 2019
Price drop, now $29.99
Reply
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Feb 08, 2019
Updated $39.99
Reply
