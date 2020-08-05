Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sams Club

Sams Club

Price Drop! 11-Pc Tramontina Nonstick Cookware Set
FREE SHIPPING
$59.98 $99.98
Jul 22, 2020
Expires : 08/09/20
Price drop (was $79.98)! Sam's Club is offering this 11-Pc Tramontina Nonstick Cookware Set for only $59.98 with free shipping.

Details:
  • New lower price!
  • Heavy-gauge aluminum construction
  • PFOA-free, titanium reinforced nonstick interior
  • Tempered glass lids are heat and shatter resistant
  • Oven-safe up to 350° F / 176° C

Compare to $76.63 at Walmart and $75.80 on Amazon.

kitchen Kitchenware cookware cooking Pots & Pans Sams Club Cookware Set Tramontina
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 05, 2020
superb deal! recommended
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 22, 2020
Price drop, Now $59.98 Was $79.98
Likes Reply
