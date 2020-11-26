Kohl's
$8.49
$19.99
10h ago
14 Likes 1 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering a selection of Food Network cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools & Gadgets drop from $19.99-14.99 to as low as $6.36 after you add code THANKS during checkout. Shipping is free when you spend $75. Otherwise, it adds $8.98, or you can buy online and choose free curbside pickup on many items.
Example Deals:
• 4-Pc 5Qt. Stainless steel mixing bowl set $8.49 (Reg. $19.99)
• Grilling Topper Tray $8.49 (Reg. $19.99)
• Grill Wok $8.49 (Reg. $19.99)
• 5-in. Ceramic Nonstick Frypan $6.36 (Reg. $14.99)
• 4-qt. Batter Bowl $8.49 (Reg. $19.99)
• Toaster Oven Sheet Pan & Crisper Set $8.49 (Reg. $19.99)
- See More
What's the matter?